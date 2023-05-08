MP: Tiger strays into Army War College campus in Mhow; search on with drone cameras

Left Menu

Panic gripped the Army War College AWC campus at Mhow in Madhya Pradeshs Indore district after a tiger was spotted roaming in the area, prompting a search by a Quick Response Team and forest personnel with drone cameras, officials said on Monday.

PTI | Mhow | Updated: 08-05-2023 19:27 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 19:27 IST
Panic gripped the Army War College (AWC) campus at Mhow in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district after a tiger was spotted roaming in the area, prompting a search by a Quick Response Team and forest personnel with drone cameras, officials said on Monday. The big cat was captured in CCTV cameras while it was roaming near gate no 3 of the campus on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

''A search is on, but the tiger is yet to be traced. Almost all areas on the campus are lined with bushes,'' an AWC officer said.

Deputy Forest Range Officer Pawan Joshi said they received the CCTV grab from the camera installed near gate number 3.

''Based on the footage, it can be said that the animal sighted is a tiger. Tigers have been seen in Choral and Mandu in the last five years, but this is for the first time that a big cat is spotted in Mhow,'' he said.

Teams of forest officials and the Quick Response Team (QRT) of AWC are conducting a search and drone cameras are also used for scanning the campus, Joshi said.

The Army War College is a defence service training and research institution of the Indian Army.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

