Left Menu

Uttarakhand Govt directs schools to issue necessary certificates to students to facilitate them to appear in competitive exams

Following Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's direction, the Uttarakhand government on Monday issued instructions to expedite the issuance of necessary certificates like permanent residence, caste, income and others to the students studying in class 11 and 12 in all schools across the state for participation in competitive examinations.

ANI | Updated: 08-05-2023 22:34 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 22:34 IST
Uttarakhand Govt directs schools to issue necessary certificates to students to facilitate them to appear in competitive exams
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's direction, the Uttarakhand government on Monday issued instructions to expedite the issuance of necessary certificates like permanent residence, caste, income and others to the students studying in class 11 and 12 in all schools across the state for participation in competitive examinations. Guidelines have been issued to all the District Magistrates, in the State regarding this.

Secretary Shailesh Bagoli said that under the initiative named "Apano School, Apanu Praman" it has been decided to provide certificates to the students studying in classes 11 and 12 at the school level itself. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami gave instructions to bring back Ishita Saxena, a student hailing from Uttarakhand, studying at the Central Agricultural University, Imphal.

He gave the instructions after he received a request letter via email from Ishita Saxena. The State government will bear the expenditure in this regard, the official statement said. Several state governments, including those in the Northeast, are working on plans to evacuate their citizens out of the violence-hit Manipur.

Internet services remained suspended in the state and curfew continued to be enforced in violence-hit regions. Some relaxations to the curfew, which were introduced on Sunday to enable people to purchase items of daily need, continued as well on Monday.

Clashes erupted in the Northeast state after the high court directed the state government to consider including the majority community of Manipur in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs). Amid the demand of the Meitei people for ST status, a rally was organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) Manipur on Wednesday, which later turned violent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

 Global
2
Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

 Global
3
XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

 Global
4
MakeMyTrip collaborates with Microsoft for voice-assisted booking in Indian languages

MakeMyTrip collaborates with Microsoft for voice-assisted booking in Indian ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023