J-K: Kashmir University to host Youth 20 consultation meeting on May 11

The University of Kashmir will host the Youth 20 consultation meeting on May 11 at its central campus, Hazratbal, announced Vice Chancellor Prof Neelofer Khan on Monday. The theme of the meeting is "Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction: Making Sustainability a Way of Life", and it will be held under the aegis of India's G20 Presidency.

Addressing a pre-event press conference at EMMRC Auditorium, Kashmir University, Vice Chancellor said that consultations would provide a platform for open discussions, presentations and interactive sessions focussed on addressing the challenges faced by young people and formulating a roadmap for their development. She added that a communique will be prepared as an outcome document for the Youth 20 Summit, 2023, based on the inputs from these discussions.

Prof Khan said that the University has got a historic opportunity to host the meeting and all arrangements have been put in place to ensure its great success. She said that the University of Kashmir has constituted several committees to oversee arrangements and preparedness for the event, which will be attended by dignitaries from Central Government, UT administration, youth leaders from G20 Countries and national and international speakers.

The Vice-Chancellor said that to make the event more inclusive and result-oriented, participants have been invited from universities across the Union Territories of J-K and Ladakh. It is pertinent to mention that the event will see four-panel discussions on important aspects related to the theme.

Prof Khan informed that the theme for the meeting has been deliberately chosen in view of its high importance for the country in general and the youth in particular. She said that the meeting is an opportunity for the youth to come forward and share their ideas on how they could contribute to addressing and mitigating the impacts of climate change.

Vice Chancellor added that the ideas generated will eventually be taken to the G20 platform and shall contribute to policy-making in critical areas. Prof Khan informed that the University has undertaken enormous research on the subject of climate change and has been designated as a Centre of Excellence in Glacial Studies in the Western Himalayas by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India. (ANI)

