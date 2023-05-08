Earthquake alarm heard in Mexico City, but no reports of movement
The Mexican capital's earthquake alarm sounded around midday in parts of the city on Monday, but there were no immediate reports of the ground shaking.
Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum announced the activation of the alarm in a post on Twitter.
