IPL Scoreboard: KKR vs PBKS

Kolkata Knight Riders innings: Jason Roy c Shahrukh Khan b Harpreet Brar 38 Rahmanullah Gurbaz lbw b Ellis 15 Nitish Rana c Livingstone b Chahar 51 Venkatesh Iyer c Livingstone b Chahar 11 Andre Russell run out 42 Rinku Singh not out 21 Shardul Thakur not out 0 Extras: (LB-1, W-3) 4 Total: (For 5 wickets in 20 overs) 182 Fall of wickets: 1-38, 2-64, 3-115, 4-124, 5-178.

Bowling: Rishi Dhawan 2-0-15-0, Arshdeep Singh 4-0-39-0, Nathan Ellis 4-0-29-1, Sam Curran 3-0-44-0, Liam Livingstone 2-0-27-0, Harpreet Brar 1-0-4-1, Rahul Chahar 4-0-23-2.

