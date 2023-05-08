Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-05-2023 23:37 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 23:37 IST
IPL Scoreboard: KKR vs PBKS

Kolkata Knight Riders innings: Jason Roy c Shahrukh Khan b Harpreet Brar 38 Rahmanullah Gurbaz lbw b Ellis 15 Nitish Rana c Livingstone b Chahar 51 Venkatesh Iyer c Livingstone b Chahar 11 Andre Russell run out 42 Rinku Singh not out 21 Shardul Thakur not out 0 Extras: (LB-1, W-3) 4 Total: (For 5 wickets in 20 overs) 182 Fall of wickets: 1-38, 2-64, 3-115, 4-124, 5-178.

Bowling: Rishi Dhawan 2-0-15-0, Arshdeep Singh 4-0-39-0, Nathan Ellis 4-0-29-1, Sam Curran 3-0-44-0, Liam Livingstone 2-0-27-0, Harpreet Brar 1-0-4-1, Rahul Chahar 4-0-23-2.

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

