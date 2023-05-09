SNAPSHOT-Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Wave of attacks ahead of Victory Day holiday

Russia launched its biggest swarm of drones for months against Ukraine on Monday, the eve of Russia's May 9 celebration of the defeat of Nazi Germany, which Kyiv marked a day earlier. CONFLICT

* Kyiv's mayor said Russia had fired 60 Iranian-made kamikaze drones, including 36 at Kyiv, all of which had been shot down. However, debris hit apartments and other buildings, injuring at least five people. * A food warehouse was set ablaze by a missile in the Black Sea port city of Odesa, where officials reported three people wounded.

* Russian artillery shelling wounded eight people, including a nine-year-old boy, in two villages in Ukraine's southern region of Kherson, regional officials said. * The military said 16 rockets had hit the Kharkiv, Kherson, Mykolaiv and Odesa regions in the last 24 hours, in addition to 61 strikes and 52 rocket salvos on Ukrainian positions and populated areas.

* The head of Russia's mercenary Wagner group said his troops were beginning to receive ammunition needed to press their advance to capture the long-besieged eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. * In a new break with Moscow, Ukraine marked the anniversary of the World War Two victory on Monday, rather than Tuesday, in line with the practice of its Western allies.

* Some 1,679 people, including 660 children, have been evacuated from areas near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, a Moscow-installed official in the Russia-controlled parts of the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine said. * Operations at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant are being suspended in case of "provocations" by Ukrainian forces, TASS news agency.

GRAIN DEAL * Russia has effectively stopped the Black sea grain deal, which expires on May 18, by refusing to register incoming vessels, Ukraine's reconstruction ministry said. Moscow has threatened to quit the agreement, which is meant to help ease a global food crisis.

EU WEIGHS SANCTIONS ON CHINA * The European Union's executive has proposed blacklisting several Chinese companies and curbing exports to nations seen as involved in bypassing Russia trade restrictions under new sanctions.

