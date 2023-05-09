China exports up 8.5% in April in unexpected climb

Chinese exports grew in April by 8.5% to USD 295.4 billion compared with a year earlier, in spite of weakening global demand.

But imports shrank at a faster pace, with the total slumping 7.9% to USD 205.2 billion compared to the same time last year, according to data from the General Administration of Customs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)