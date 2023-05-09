Left Menu

China exports up 8.5% in April in unexpected climb

Chinese exports grew in April by 8.5% to USD 295.4 billion compared with a year earlier, in spite of weakening global demand.

But imports shrank at a faster pace, with the total slumping 7.9% to USD 205.2 billion compared to the same time last year, according to data from the General Administration of Customs.

