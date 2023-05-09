Left Menu

Delhi: 3 arrested in Seelampur firing case

"Three men were arrested for fighting over a petty issue and firing in the open last night in the Seelampur area. Two firearms have been recovered," the police official said.

ANI | Updated: 09-05-2023 10:22 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 10:22 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Three men have been arrested for fighting and firing in the open in the Seelampur area, Delhi Police said on Tuesday. Police have recovered two firearms from the possession of the accused in the incident that took place last night.

"Three men were arrested for fighting over a petty issue and firing in the open last night in the Seelampur area. Two firearms have been recovered," the police official said. Further investigation is underway in this matter.

Two juveniles were nabbed for allegedly killing a 17-year-old boy at a hookah bar being operated secretly in South East Delhi's Govindpuri area, police said on Sunday, adding that another boy sustained injuries in the attack. Delhi Police said that the issue was triggered when two juveniles (deceased and injured) posted an inappropriate video of one of the apprehended juveniles on social media. Seeking revenge, the juvenile came to know that the duo who had posted the video were at the birthday party of a person Lucky and came looking for him.

The deceased was identified as Kunal (17) and the injured as Rahul who received a sharp injury in his leg. Both were shifted to All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Trauma Centre where Kunal was declared 'brought dead' while Rahul was given necessary treatment, the police said. Earlier a man was shot dead over Rs 4,000 at an advocate's office in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area, police said.

The incident happened on May 7 and the deceased has been identified as Anas Ahmad who sustained a bullet injury and was declared dead at Majida Hospital in the area, they said. According to the police, information was received a person was shot at advocate Sushil Gupta's office in Govindpuri.

Police found one black vehicle allegedly used by assailants at the spot. The car was found damaged allegedly by members of the public after the firing incident. (ANI)

