Left Menu

Gujarat: Baby boy, toddler mauled to death by lioness, leopard in separate incidents

Two veterinary doctors have also been kept on standby, he added.In another incident, a three-year-old boy was killed after being attacked by a leopard in Karjala village of Savarkundla taluka here on Monday night, forest officials said. The forest staff later caged the leopard, they said.

PTI | Amreli | Updated: 09-05-2023 13:22 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 13:12 IST
Gujarat: Baby boy, toddler mauled to death by lioness, leopard in separate incidents
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

An infant and a three-year-old boy were mauled to death by a lioness and a leopard in separate incidents in Gujarat's Amreli district, forest department officials said on Tuesday.

The lioness took away a five-month-boy early Tuesday morning when he was sleeping with his family of daily wagers out in the open near Khara village in Liliya taluka, Deputy Conservator of Forests Jayan Patel said. ''The baby's skull was later found about half-a-kilometre from where he was picked up. From the footmarks and the version of locals, we believe it is the work of a lioness,'' he said.

Forest staff teams were scanning the area and cages will be set up to catch the big cat, he said. Two veterinary doctors have also been kept on standby, he added.

In another incident, a three-year-old boy was killed after being attacked by a leopard in Karjala village of Savarkundla taluka here on Monday night, forest officials said. The forest staff later caged the leopard, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

 Global
2
Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Eyenovia's pupil-dilating spray; Baxter to divest biopharma business for $4.25 billion and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Eyenovia's pupil-dilating spray; Baxter...

 Global
4
Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023