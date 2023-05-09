Left Menu

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 09-05-2023 13:52 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 13:49 IST
Four-way talks on grain deal set for May 10-11 in Istanbul - RIA
Sergei Vershinin Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
A high-level four-way meeting on the Black Sea grain deal will take place in Istanbul on May 10-11, the state-owned RIA news agency quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin as saying on Tuesday.

Moscow has said it will not extend the pact - which allows for the export of grain from Ukrainian ports - beyond its expiration date on May 18 unless a list of demands is met to remove obstacles to Russia's own grain and fertilizer exports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

