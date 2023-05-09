Four-way talks on grain deal set for May 10-11 in Istanbul - RIA
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 09-05-2023 13:52 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 13:49 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
A high-level four-way meeting on the Black Sea grain deal will take place in Istanbul on May 10-11, the state-owned RIA news agency quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin as saying on Tuesday.
Moscow has said it will not extend the pact - which allows for the export of grain from Ukrainian ports - beyond its expiration date on May 18 unless a list of demands is met to remove obstacles to Russia's own grain and fertilizer exports.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moscow
- RIA news agency
- Russian
- Sergei Vershinin
- Ukrainian
- Istanbul
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Black Sea Fleet repels drone attack on Sevastopol - Russian-backed governor
Black Sea Fleet repels drone attack on Sevastopol - Russian-backed governor
Russian antisubmarine destroyer to conduct drills in Sea of Japan -Interfax
Black Sea Fleet repels drone attack on Sevastopol - Russian-backed governor
Russian rouble firms with tax revenue, c.bank decision in sight