Crime branch to probe Kerala Secretariat fire incident
Thiruvananthapuram, May 9 PTI The Crime Branch wing of the Kerala police will conduct a probe into the fire which broke out at the North Sandwich Block of the Secretariat complex here on Tuesday morning. The fire erupted near the office of Industries Minister P Rajeeve, located on the third floor, police said.
Thiruvananthapuram, May 9 (PTI): The Crime Branch wing of the Kerala police will conduct a probe into the fire which broke out at the 'North Sandwich Block' of the Secretariat complex here on Tuesday morning. The fire erupted near the office of Industries Minister P Rajeeve, located on the third floor, police said. DGP Anil Kant issued an order entrusting Crime Branch to investigate the fire incident, an official statement said. ''The blaze started in the AC unit in the area and an electrical short circuit was suspected to be the cause,'' a senior officer told PTI. No casualty was reported and the blaze was contained within some minutes by the fire force personnel who rushed to the spot, they said. However, it is yet to be confirmed whether any files were destroyed in the blaze, he added.
