Three persons of family killed in road accident in Chhattisgarh's Bastar

Three persons of a family were killed and four others injured in a road in Bastar district of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, police said. The tragic mishap took place at Bade Kilepal area under Kodenar police station limits this morning, said Bastar Police.

ANI | Updated: 09-05-2023 20:20 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 20:20 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Three persons of a family were killed and four others injured in a road in Bastar district of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, police said. The tragic mishap took place at Bade Kilepal area under Kodenar police station limits this morning, said Bastar Police. According to the police, an SUV ferrying around seven persons collided with a roadside tree leaving three women dead on the spot while four others were injured. The victims, all residents of Bijapur district, were heading towards Jagdalpur to attend a marriage function.

The deceased persons were identified as Kumari Nikita Kawde (19), Neela Durgam (53) and Guruamma Jhadi (55) while the injured were Dheeraj Durgam (27), Viraj Durgam (19), Sandeep Durgam (55) and Priya Durgam (22), said the police. Police further informed that after learning about the incident, police rushed to the spot and launched a rescue exercise. The injured persons were rushed to Medical College Dimrapal. (ANI)

