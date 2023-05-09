Jaiprakash Power Ventures Q4 net loss widens to Rs 43.99 cr

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (JPVL) on Tuesday said its consolidated net loss widened to Rs 43.99 crore during the quarter ended March 2023, on account of increased expenses.

It had reported a loss of Rs 2.27 crore in the same a year ago, a BSE filing showed.

The total income of the company fell to Rs 1,385.41 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,531.90 crore in the year-ago period.

Its expenses increased to Rs 1,404.77 crore from Rs 1,393.03 crore in the year-ago quarter.

