Left Menu

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Q4 net loss widens to Rs 43.99 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2023 20:58 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 20:51 IST
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Q4 net loss widens to Rs 43.99 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (JPVL) on Tuesday said its consolidated net loss widened to Rs 43.99 crore during the quarter ended March 2023, on account of increased expenses.

It had reported a loss of Rs 2.27 crore in the same a year ago, a BSE filing showed.

The total income of the company fell to Rs 1,385.41 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,531.90 crore in the year-ago period.

Its expenses increased to Rs 1,404.77 crore from Rs 1,393.03 crore in the year-ago quarter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

 Nigeria
2
NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible destinations throughout solar system

NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible desti...

 Global
3
AI predicts future pancreatic cancer: Research

AI predicts future pancreatic cancer: Research

 United States
4
Maruti Suzuki sees digital share in ad spends stabilising at about a third: Company official

Maruti Suzuki sees digital share in ad spends stabilising at about a third: ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023