PM Modi to lay foundation stone for redevelopment of Udaipur railway station on May 10

According to a PMO statement, the PM will lay the foundation stone for redevelopment of Udaipur railway station, to provide enhanced amenities for the public.

ANI | Updated: 09-05-2023 22:56 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 22:56 IST
Illustration pictures of Udaipur railway station post-redevelopment. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Udaipur railway station on May 10, said an official statement on Tuesday. According to a PMO statement, the PM will lay the foundation stone for redevelopment of Udaipur railway station to provide enhanced amenities for the public.

"Prime Minister will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 5500 crores. The focus of these projects will be on bolstering infrastructure and connectivity in the region. The projects of the road and railway sector will also facilitate the movement of goods and services, thereby boosting trade and commerce and improving the socio-economic conditions of the people in the region," the PMO said. The PM during his visit to Rajasthan will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of infrastructure projects worth over Rs 5,500 crore, the official statement said.

Further, Prime Minister will dedicate three national highway projects to the nation, including the 114 km long six-lane Udaipur to Shamlaji section of NH-48, the 110 km long widening and strengthening to 4 lanes with paved shoulder of Bar-Bilara-Jodhpur Section of NH-25 and 47 km long two lanes with paved shoulder section of NH 58E. "A special focus of the Prime Minister has been on giving impetus to spiritual rejuvenation across the country. Continuing with the endeavour, Prime Minister will visit the Shantivan complex of Brahma Kumaris. He will lay the foundation stone of a Super Speciality Charitable Global Hospital, the second phase of Shivmani Old Age Home and the extension of the Nursing College. The Super Speciality Charitable Global Hospital will be set up on Abu Road, spread across an area of 50 acres. It will offer world-class medical facilities and will prove especially beneficial for the poor and the tribal people in the region," the PMO said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

