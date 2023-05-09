Special Forces' officer Capt Rakesh awarded Shaurya Chakra for preventing fidayeen attack during PM Modi's Jammu rally

Captain Rakesh TR of the Indian Army's Para Special Forces, prevented a fidayeen attack and eliminated one terrorist risking his life during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public rally in Jammu last year. For the display of exemplary bravery Captain Rakesh TR was awarded Shaurya Chakra by President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday at an award ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan. Captain Rakesh TR, Troop Commander of the 9th Battalion, Parachute Regiment (Special Forces) was responsible for maintaining readiness to react to any terror-related incident in the region.

On receiving input of likely terrorist presence in Jammu district, the alert Troops immediately got mobilized. While on the move Captain Rakesh received input of an attack by terrorists on a security forces convoy, in which his own fatalities were suspected. On reaching the contact site located in a densely populated area, Captain Rakesh quickly spotted terrorists using a quadcopter and manoeuvred tactically to place a close cordon around them.

On realising that they were surrounded, terrorists started firing indiscriminately to break the cordon and move towards the civilian area. Captain Rakesh sensing imminent danger to civilian lives, pinned down one of the terrorists by bringing down heavy fire on him and then, with utter disregard for his own safety and showing nerves of steel, charged towards the terrorist and neutralized him with accurate fire. For his sharp tactical acumen and unparalleled courage, while eliminating one terrorist and preventing a Fidayeen attack, Captain Rakesh TR is awarded "Shaurya Chakra". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)