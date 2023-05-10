Left Menu

DGP Gaurav Yadav leads from front as Punjab Police launch statewide 'OPS Vigil'

Amidst an ongoing drive against drugs and anti-social elements launched on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Punjab Police on Tuesday launched a two-day long statewide operation 'OPS Vigil' aimed at keeping a tab on drug trafficking, anti-social elements and criminals.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Amidst an ongoing drive against drugs and anti-social elements launched on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Punjab Police on Tuesday launched a two-day long statewide operation 'OPS Vigil' aimed at keeping a tab on drug trafficking, anti-social elements and criminals. Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav reached Ludhiana Bus Stand to lead the entire Punjab Police force from the front to carry out this multi-pronged checking and area domination programme. He was accompanied by ADGP G Nageswara Rao.

Notably, ADGP/IGP rank officers from Punjab Police Headquarters have been deputed in each Police district to personally supervise the operation, which will conclude at 7 pm on Wednesday. The CPs/SSPs were directed to mobilise at least 75 per cent of the force to carry out this operation. DGP Gaurav Yadav, while interacting with the media on the sidelines of the operation, said all the vulnerable public places with heavy footfall including Railway Stations, Bus Stands and Bazaars (Markets) are being thoroughly checked by the Police teams under the supervision of ADGP/IGP rank officers.

"The idea behind conducting this statewide operation was to boost public confidence and increase the presence of the cops to infuse fear among the anti-social elements," he said. He said that proper frisking of suspected persons and complete search of vulnerable areas are being done by the Police force.

The DGP reiterated that under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Punjab Police is committed to maintaining law and order in the state at any cost. "Punjab Police will not let any disruptive forces disturb the hard-earned peace and harmony of the border state," he said.

Special DGP Law and Order Arpit Shukla, who joined SSP Sandeep Garg in SAS Nagar, said, "As part of this operation inter-state and inter-district hi-tech nakas have been installed and vehicles entering and exiting are being intensively checked while ensuring minimum inconvenience was caused to the general public." "We have strictly instructed all the Police Personnel to deal with every person in a friendly and polite manner while frisking them or checking their vehicle during the course of this operation," he added.

He said that Police teams will also visit different religious places including Gurdwaras, Temples, Churches and Mosques to review the security arrangements and ensure that CCTV cameras are installed and functioning. Meanwhile, Police teams have been carrying out flag marches, especially in vulnerable areas, as part of confidence-building measures. (ANI)

