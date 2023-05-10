Left Menu

JSW Infrastructure to raise Rs 2,800 cr via IPO; files DRHP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2023 10:40 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 10:33 IST
JSW Infrastructure to raise Rs 2,800 cr via IPO; files DRHP
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

JSW Group firm JSW Infrastructure is looking to raise up to Rs 2,800 crore through the Initial Public Offering (IPO) route, sources said.

The company has filled the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in this regard.

''JSW Infrastructure has filed DRHP to raise up to Rs 2,800 crore through IPO route. The ports business of the JSW Group has filed the DRHP for its initial public offering with SEBI on May 9, 2023,'' sources said.

When contacted for details, a JSW Group spokesperson declined to comment.

The company will use the proceeds to retire its debt as well as to fund its capacity expansion projects.

JSW Infrastructure will be the third company of the JSW Group to be listed on the bourses after JSW Energy and JSW Steel.

According to sources, promoters will not be diluting their current stake, and JM Financial is the lead banker of this public issue.

JSW Infrastructure has an installed cargo handling capacity of 153.43 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) for multi-commodity cargo including dry bulk, break bulk, liquid bulk, gases and containers.

As of December 31, 2022, JSW Infrastructure had a net debt of Rs 2,875 crore.

The company had a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 447.2 crore in October-December 2022-23 and Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) of Rs 1,268.6 crore.

Besides, the Sajjan Jindal-owned JSW Group is also into cement, paints, venture capital and sports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible destinations throughout solar system

NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible desti...

 Global
2
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
3
Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

 Nigeria
4
Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cut debt

Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cu...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023