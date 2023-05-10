Left Menu

JSW Infrastructure files draft papers; eyes Rs 2,800 cr via IPO

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2023 17:00 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 16:30 IST
JSW Infrastructure files draft papers; eyes Rs 2,800 cr via IPO
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Sajjan Jindal-owned JSW Infrastructure has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise up to Rs 2,800 crore through an initial public offering (IPO) to retire debt and support its expansion plans.

JSW Infrastructure will be the third company of the JSW Group to be listed on the bourses after JSW Energy and JSW Steel.

The ports business of the JSW Group filed the DRHP on May 9.

Going by the draft papers, the IPO is purely a fresh issue of equity shares with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component, and the promoters will not be diluting their current stake through the issue.

The company will use the proceeds to retire its debt as well as to fund its capacity expansion projects, as per the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

JSW Infrastructure has an installed cargo handling capacity of 153.43 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) for multi-commodity cargo including dry bulk, break bulk, liquid bulk, gases and containers.

As of December 31, 2022, JSW Infrastructure had a net debt of Rs 2,875 crore.

The company had a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 447.2 crore in October-December 2022-23 and Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) of Rs 1,268.6 crore.

JM Financial Limited, Axis Capital Limited, Credit Suisse Securities (India) Private Limited, DAM Capital Advisors Limited, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Limited, ICICI Securities Limited, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, and SBI Capital Markets Limited are the book running lead managers.

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

Besides, the Sajjan Jindal-owned JSW Group is also into cement, paints, venture capital and sports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
2
NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible destinations throughout solar system

NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible desti...

 Global
3
Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

 Nigeria
4
Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cut debt

Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cu...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023