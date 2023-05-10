UP: 1 dies, 2 taken ill after inhaling poisonous gas while cleaning mentha tank

A 23-year-old man died and two others were taken ill after they inhaled poisonous gas while cleaning a mentha (mint) boiling tank in a village in this Uttar Pradesh district on Wednesday, police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajkumar Aggarwal said Jamuna Prasad and his brothers Prem Shankarlal and Veerpal had gone into the oil extracting tank to clean it when they inhaled poisonous gas and were taken ill. All three were taken to the local community centre where the doctor declared Prasad dead. The other two were referred to a Bareilly hospital in an unconscious condition where they are undergoing treatment, the SP added.

