UP: 1 dies, 2 taken ill after inhaling poisonous gas while cleaning mentha tank
- Country:
- India
A 23-year-old man died and two others were taken ill after they inhaled poisonous gas while cleaning a mentha (mint) boiling tank in a village in this Uttar Pradesh district on Wednesday, police said.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajkumar Aggarwal said Jamuna Prasad and his brothers Prem Shankarlal and Veerpal had gone into the oil extracting tank to clean it when they inhaled poisonous gas and were taken ill. All three were taken to the local community centre where the doctor declared Prasad dead. The other two were referred to a Bareilly hospital in an unconscious condition where they are undergoing treatment, the SP added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jamuna Prasad
- Rajkumar Aggarwal
- Prem Shankarlal
- Prasad
- Bareilly
- Veerpal
- Uttar Pradesh
ALSO READ
I am ready to be hanged if it's proved I have threatened wrestlers: Mahavir Prasad Bishnoi
Nitish should stop daydreaming, no vacancy in 2024 : Ravi Shankar Prasad
UP urban body polls: Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya votes in Prayagraj
CCL CMD, P M Prasad recommended for the post of CIL Chairman
PESB recommends P M Prasad's name for CIL chairman & managing director