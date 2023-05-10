Left Menu

Sebi grants final approval for proposed change in control of HDFC AMC: HDFC Bank

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-05-2023 18:28 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 18:10 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

HDFC Bank on Wednesday said markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has granted its final approval for the proposed change in control of HDFC AMC.

This approval will help pave the way for the merger of HDFC into HDFC Bank, expected to be finalised by the third quarter of the next financial year.

Sebi, through its letter dated May 10, 2023 to HDFC Asset Management Company Limited, a subsidiary of HDFC Ltd and the investment manager of HDFC AMC AIF II, has granted its final approval for the proposed change in control of HDFC AMC, the private sector lender said in a stock exchange filing.

''SEBI has also advised HDFC AMC to ensure compliance with all other provisions of SEBI (Alternative Investment Fund) Regulations, 2012 and circulars issued thereunder,'' it added.

Termed as the biggest transaction in India's corporate history, HDFC Bank on April 4 last year agreed to take over the biggest domestic mortgage lender in a deal valued at about USD 40 billion, creating a financial services titan.

The proposed entity will have a combined asset base of around Rs 18 lakh crore.

Once the deal is effective, HDFC Bank will be 100 per cent owned by public shareholders, and existing shareholders of HDFC will own 41 per cent of the bank.

Every HDFC shareholder will get 42 shares of HDFC Bank for every 25 shares they hold.

