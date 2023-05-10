Left Menu

Fire breaks out in Delhi slum, no injuries reported

A fire broke out at a slum behind DPS Mathura Road, near Nizamuddin Police Station on Wednesday, said Delhi Fire Department officials.

Visuals from the incident site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out at a slum behind DPS Mathura Road, near Nizamuddin Police Station on Wednesday, said Delhi Fire Department officials. According to officials, a fire call was received at around 5:03 pm.

"As many as six tenders rushed to the site. The fire is under control now," said Fire department officials. However, no injuries have been reported so far.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

