CISCO to set up manufacturing unit in TN: Industries minister

US-based network gear maker CISCO, as part of its investment proposal, would start manufacturing its products in Tamil Nadu, State Minister Thangam Thennarasu said on Wednesday. The minister of industries extended his gratitude to CISCO for choosing TN to set up their manufacturing base.

Earlier in the day, CISCO announced its manufacturing plans in Tamil Nadu and said it has set a target of garnering USD 1 billion in combined exports and domestic production.

''I would like to share that CISCO has announced that they will be manufacturing their products in Tamil Nadu. I would like to thank the CEO of CISCO, Mr Chuck Robbins and his team for their trust in Tamil Nadu to deliver on their plans,'' Thennarasu said in a social media post.

The Minister referred to his visit to Davos to take part in the World Economic Forum, where he held discussions with the top management of CISCO.

''During my official visit to Davos for the World Economic Forum and the United States, we have had multiple engagements with CISCO regarding their investment plans and offered them all the support.'' Thennarasu recalled.

''I would like to thank the CEO of CISCO, Mr Chuck Robbins and his team for their trust in Tamil Nadu to deliver on their plans. We wholeheartedly welcome them to Tamil Nadu.'' he added.

CISCO's manufacturing in India will be through its contract manufacturers and partners. The company did not comment on the quantum of investments it will infuse.

