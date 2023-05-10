Britain ditches commitment to replace all EU laws by the end of 2023

Britain no longer intends to replace all European Union laws by the end of 2023 and instead will amend the retained EU law (REUL) bill to clarify the laws it intends to revoke this year, the government said.

"To ensure that government can focus on delivering more reform of REUL, to a faster timetable, we are amending the REUL Bill to be clear which laws we intend to revoke at the end of this year," the government said in a statement on Wednesday.

