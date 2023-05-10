Chile foresees economic growth in 2023, reversing previous estimate
Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2023 20:48 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 20:48 IST
The Chilean government on Wednesday forecast annual growth for the country's economy at 0.3%, reversing a previous estimate of a 0.7% economic contraction.
In its public finance report for the first quarter, the government also adjusted its forecast for annual inflation in 2023 upward to 7.9%, from a previous forecast of 7.3%.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement