Chile foresees economic growth in 2023, reversing previous estimate

The Chilean government on Wednesday forecast annual growth for the country's economy at 0.3%, reversing a previous estimate of a 0.7% economic contraction.

In its public finance report for the first quarter, the government also adjusted its forecast for annual inflation in 2023 upward to 7.9%, from a previous forecast of 7.3%.

