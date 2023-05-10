Left Menu

UP: 21-year-old woman found dead in forest near Lucknow

As per the family members of the deceased, the deceased was supposed to get married on May 4, the day when she went missing. They said the groom called the deceased to meet him and killed her as he did not want to marry her.

UP: 21-year-old woman found dead in forest near Lucknow
A 21-year-old woman was found dead in the Kukrail Reserve Forest near Lucknow on Tuesday night, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Aparna Kaushik on Wednesday. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Komal Kashyap.

Giving details about the incident, DCP Kaushik said that the accused strangled the deceased with her scarf (dupatta) at Kukrail forest near Lucknow and fled. "The accused strangled the deceased with her scarf (dupatta) at Kukrail forest of Lucknow and fled away on Tuesday night," said police.

Meanwhile, the family of the deceased alleged that the incident took place due to the negligence of the police as they had filed a missing complaint of the deceased a few days ago. As per the family members of the deceased, the deceased was supposed to get married on May 4, the day when she went missing. They said the groom called the deceased to meet him and killed her as he did not want to marry her.

The relatives of the deceased had lodged a missing complaint at Mahanagar police station and alleged that the incident took place due to the negligence of the police. However, the police said that a case had been registered against the groom on the basis of the complaint of the deceased's family and the search operation to nab the accused was underway.

"A case has been registered against the groom on the basis of the complaint of the deceased's family members and the search operation to nab him is going on," added DCP Kaushik. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

