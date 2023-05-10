Left Menu

ANI | Updated: 10-05-2023 22:26 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 22:26 IST
35 students from West Bengal evacuated from Manipur
West Bengal evacuates more students from strife-hit Manipur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal government on Tuesday evacuated 35 stranded students from violence-hit Manipur, said the authorities. They were brought back to their home state by flight which landed in Kolkata at 8:00 pm. The State Government has arranged transit accommodation for them and the onward journey.

Clashes erupted in Manipur a week ago after the high court directed the state government to consider including the majority Meitei community in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs). After the violence, many states started evacuating their residents from Manipur. Uttar Pradesh government said that till May 9, 62 students who were stranded in Manipur safely returned home. As many as 136 students were reported to be stranded in Manipur, including 52 students from IIT Manipur, 47 students from NIT Imphal, and 30 students from Sports University, among others.

According to UP CMO, in the next two days, the government plans to send all of the students to their homes safely. The government has set up a 24x7 control room 1070 to help the students of the state and their families stranded in Manipur. Meanwhile, a delegation of Left parties of Manipur met on Tuesday with Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Monday to make suggestions and to bring about an amicable solution for restoring normalcy in the state.

The delegation was led by CPI(M) Manipur State Committee secretary Kshetrimayum Santa and was attended by secretariat member Sarat Salam, Communist Party of India (CPI) leader RK Amusana, L Sotinkumar, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) secretary Kangjam Manoranjan and All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) secretary Khomdram Gyaneshwor. Governor of Manipur Anusuiya Uikey urged the Manipur Left Party delegation to contribute to the state's peace and tranquillity.

The Left parties delegation demanded that relief materials be distributed to the 50 thousand people in the various relief camps irrespective of caste, creed and religion. They also demanded the immediate rescue and evacuation of people hiding in places. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

