Argentine exchange cuts soybean crop forecast nearly 7% amid drought
Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2023 04:53 IST | Created: 11-05-2023 04:53 IST
Argentina's Rosario Grains exchange cut its forecast for the country's 2022/2023 soybean crop by 6.5% to 21.5 million tonnes compared to an earlier estimate of 23 million tonnes, it said on Wednesday, as lingering drought impacts hit the harvest.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement