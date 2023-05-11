Vital boost for Pashmina sector in J-K: H&H dept commissions OFDA 4000

In a major boost towards the testing and authentication of Pashmina, a state of art equipment OFDA 4000 stands procured by the Handicrafts and Handloom Department Kashmir, an official statement said. The equipment was inaugurated by Director Handicrafts and Handlooms Kashmir, Mahmood Ahmad Shah, on Wednesday at the Pashmina Testing and Quality Certification Centre, Bagh e Ali Mardan Khan Nowshera, Srinagar, the statement added.

On this occasion, Director was briefed that the equipment was unique and its availability would enhance the testing process for the classification of Pashmina and other fibres. He was also informed that the testing results of the equipment are more accurate and would decrease the time period required for testing and certification of Pashmina significantly.

Further, the equipment is the first one to be commissioned in the UT of J&K and such a facility for testing with OFDA 4000 is available at very limited places in the country, the statement said. The equipment is capable of testing more than 40,000 fibres in less than a minute and can determine such characteristics of the fibre like micron, length, crimp etc. and can test Pashmina fibre, yarn and fabric thus making testing easy and hassle-free.

With the availability of the OFDA 4,000, the process of labelling Pashmina-based GI crafts, particularly Pashmina, Kani and Sozni is set to receive a big boost and shall result in the widespread use of the GI-certified products and would also help in checking of counterfeit Pashmina, the statement said. Further, the availability of the equipment would not only help in securing the future handmade Pashmina sector in the UT of J&K but shall also significantly increase the earning of the artisans associated with Pashmina craft.

According to the statement, on this occasion, the staff of the Handicrafts and Handloom Department and Pashmina Testing Centre were provided training by Hebert Hornik from Hornik Fibretech in the operation and maintenance of the equipment. The Department intends to conduct awareness camps about GI testing and labelling so that the stakeholders of the Pashmina sector take advantage of the said facility. (ANI)

