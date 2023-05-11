IL&FS Case: ED summons NCP leader Jayant Patil on May 12

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Nationalist Congress Party leader Jayant Patil for questioning in connection with a case pertaining to alleged irregularities related to Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS).

As per an official, the Maharashtra NCP president has been asked to appear before the probe agency on Friday, May 12

The investigation pertains to alleged irregularities in IL&FS Group's loan and equity investment in Kohinoor CTNL, which is one of the defaulters. Kohinoor CTNL is developing the Kohinoor Square tower in Dadar (West). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)