IL&FS Case: ED summons NCP leader Jayant Patil on May 12

ANI | Updated: 11-05-2023 09:05 IST | Created: 11-05-2023 09:05 IST
IL&FS Case: ED summons NCP leader Jayant Patil on May 12
Nationalist Congress Party leader Jayant Patil(File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Nationalist Congress Party leader Jayant Patil for questioning in connection with a case pertaining to alleged irregularities related to Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS).

As per an official, the Maharashtra NCP president has been asked to appear before the probe agency on Friday, May 12

The investigation pertains to alleged irregularities in IL&FS Group's loan and equity investment in Kohinoor CTNL, which is one of the defaulters. Kohinoor CTNL is developing the Kohinoor Square tower in Dadar (West). (ANI)

