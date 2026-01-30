Dutch regulator to probe Roblox over risks to minors

Left Menu

The Netherlands' consumer protection ‌regulator ACM has launched an investigation into U.S. gaming platform Roblox ⁠over potential risks to underage users in the European Union, it said on Friday. The regulator ​said it will assess whether Roblox ‍is taking adequate measures to protect minors, referring to the EU's Digital Services Act, which requires platforms ⁠to ‌take appropriate and ⁠proportionate measures to ensure safety for minors using their ‍services.

Reuters | Updated: 30-01-2026 14:27 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 14:27 IST
The regulator ​said it will assess whether Roblox ‍is taking adequate measures to protect minors, referring to the EU's Digital Services Act, which requires platforms ⁠to ‌take appropriate and ⁠proportionate measures to ensure safety for minors using their ‍services. Roblox did not immediately reply to a ​request for comment.

The company has faced ⁠global criticism for failing to protect young users from ⁠child predators and sexual exploitation. In the U.S., Roblox is facing multiple lawsuits over ⁠child safety. Last November, the platform announced it would ⁠require ‌age verification via facial recognition to limit communication between children and adults.

