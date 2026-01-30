Dutch regulator to probe Roblox over risks to minors
The Netherlands' consumer protection regulator ACM has launched an investigation into U.S. gaming platform Roblox over potential risks to underage users in the European Union, it said on Friday. The regulator said it will assess whether Roblox is taking adequate measures to protect minors, referring to the EU's Digital Services Act, which requires platforms to take appropriate and proportionate measures to ensure safety for minors using their services.
The Netherlands' consumer protection regulator ACM has launched an investigation into U.S. gaming platform Roblox over potential risks to underage users in the European Union, it said on Friday.
The regulator said it will assess whether Roblox is taking adequate measures to protect minors, referring to the EU's Digital Services Act, which requires platforms to take appropriate and proportionate measures to ensure safety for minors using their services. Roblox did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
The company has faced global criticism for failing to protect young users from child predators and sexual exploitation. In the U.S., Roblox is facing multiple lawsuits over child safety. Last November, the platform announced it would require age verification via facial recognition to limit communication between children and adults.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Roblox
- U.S.
- â€Œregulator ACM
- Digital Services Act
- Netherlands
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Dutch regulator to probe Roblox over risks to minors
FOREX-Dollar under pressure as investors remain jittery over U.S. policy
U.S. sends additional warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions
FOREX-Dollar trades softer as investors remain jittery over U.S. policy
U.S. Trade Deficit Surges: Impact of AI Investment on Economic Growth