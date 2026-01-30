Left Menu

Kerala govt's RRTS 'foolish venture', 'election stunt': 'Metroman' E Sreedharan

Metroman E Sreedharan on Friday said that the Kerala governments proposed RRTS from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod was not workable and termed it a foolish venture and an election stunt. The Metroman, speaking to reporters here, said that RRTS cannot be an alternative to a high-speed rail corridor and would be effective only for short distances of 60-70 kilometers, like from Kollam to Thiruvananthapuram.

'Metroman' E Sreedharan on Friday said that the Kerala government's proposed RRTS from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod was ''not workable'' and termed it a ''foolish venture'' and an ''election stunt''. Sreedharan's remarks came two days after a state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan granted in-principle approval to the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS). The Metroman, speaking to reporters here, said that RRTS cannot be an alternative to a high-speed rail corridor and would be effective only for short distances of 60-70 kilometers, like from Kollam to Thiruvananthapuram. ''Its (RRTS) intention is to function like a suburban service over a distance of 60-70 kms. Those who know about these matters will term it as a foolish venture. It is only a stunt, an election stunt. There is no need to be concerned about it,'' he said. He said that the speed of the RRTS would be slow as there will be stations after every 2-3 kilometers.''It is not workable,'' he added. Vijayan on Thursday said that the RRTS came into consideration after the Union Railway Ministry did not approve the proposed high-speed rail line project, Silverline, in Kerala. Last week, Sreedharan had said that the state can hope to see a high-speed rail network that will cut travel-time to Kannur from Thiruvananthapuram to 3.15 hours, as the Centre is expected to formally announce the project soon. Sreedharan, former Managing Director of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), had said that an office for the high speed rail project has already been established and work on preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) will commence there from February 2.

