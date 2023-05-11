Left Menu

Assam: Police seize 33,000 bottles of cough syrup worth Rs 2 cr, 3 held

Based on a tip-off, the police team of the Churaibari police watch post in Karimganj district intercepted a truck and during the search, they recovered a large quantity of cough syrup bottles hidden in the truck.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Karimganj police apprehended three persons and seized 33,000 bottles of cough syrup worth around Rs two crore from a truck along the Assam-Tripura border, said the police on Wednesday. According to the police, the apprehended accused have been identified as Jilani, Anaz and Abrar.

Based on a tip-off, the police team of the Churaibari police watch post in Karimganj district intercepted a truck and during the search, they recovered a large quantity of cough syrup bottles hidden in the truck. According to police, the truck was on its way from Uttar Pradesh to Agartala in Tripura.

"We had intercepted a truck in the Churaibari area and during the thorough search, we found and recovered 33,000 cough syrup bottles from the truck," said Pranab Mili, a police officer of the Churaibari police watch post. "The market value of the seized cough syrup bottles is estimated at around Rs two crore," he added.

A case has been registered against the three accused under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Earlier, Karimganj police seized 35,300 cough syrup bottles from a Tripura-bound truck and apprehended two persons in the Churaibari area on Sunday night, said the police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

