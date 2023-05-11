Left Menu

India to allow duty free imports of sunoil, soyoil until June

India's palm oil imports in May could fall since the clarification would increase availability of soyoil and sunflower oil, said a New-Delhi-based dealer with a global trade house. India imports palm oil mainly from Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2023 10:27 IST | Created: 11-05-2023 10:23 IST
India to allow duty free imports of sunoil, soyoil until June
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India on Thursday clarified that duty-free imports of soyoil and sunflower oil shipped before March 31 would be allowed until the end of June, after hundreds of thousands of cargoes were stuck at ports over confusion over import rules.

Earlier this year, the world's biggest importer of vegetable oils scrapped a duty-free imports quota of 2 million tonnes of crude sunflower oil and soyoil for the this fiscal started on April 1. But the move stuck cargoes of around 90,000 tonnes at Indian ports and another 180,000 tonnes in transit that were loaded before the government deadline of March 31, dealers said.

"A few shipments were stuck at ports for the past few weeks could now enter in to the country after this clarification,” said Sandeep Bajoria, CEO Sunvin Group, a vegetable oil brokerage and consultancy firm. India imports soyoil mainly from Argentina, Brazil and the United States and sunoil from Russia and Ukraine.

The government notification would provide relief to importers, but the imports would dampen local oilseed prices and squeeze farmer income, said B.V. Mehta, executive director of Solvent Extractors' Association of India. India's palm oil imports in May could fall since the clarification would increase availability of soyoil and sunflower oil, said a New-Delhi-based dealer with a global trade house.

India imports palm oil mainly from Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand. Its palm oil imports in April fell 30% from a month earlier to hit a 14-month low, as its premium over rival soft oils prompted price-sensitive buyers to shift to sunflower oil and soyoil, five dealers told Reuters last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orb...

 Global
2
OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

India
3
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volume slowdown; Indonesia confirms outbreak of African swine fever, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Divide: How Strong Digital Skills Can Create Job Opportunities in the Digital Age

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023