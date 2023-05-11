Left Menu

Figure Skating-Hungary pulls out of hosting 2024 Euro Championships

Russian troops invaded Ukraine in February 2022 in what Moscow calls a "special military operation". The Hungarian federation said in a statement it could no longer host the Jan. 22-28 event in Budapest due to the war and "its impact on the economy and the energy prices that have a significant impact on the sport of skating".

Russian troops invaded Ukraine in February 2022 in what Moscow calls a "special military operation".

The Hungarian federation said in a statement it could no longer host the Jan. 22-28 event in Budapest due to the war and "its impact on the economy and the energy prices that have a significant impact on the sport of skating". The International Skating Union said in a separate statement that is had reopened applications for hosting the event, with bids required to be submitted by May 26.

 

