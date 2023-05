BRIEF-Foxconn Sees Q2 Revenue To Decline Y/Y

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd : * SEES Q2 REVENUE TO DECLINE Y/Y

* SEES Q2 REVENUES FOR SMART CONSUMER ELECTRONICS TO DECLINE Y/Y * SEES Q2 REVENUES FOR CLOUD AND NETWORKING PRODUCTS TO SLIGHTLY DECLINE Y/Y

* SEES Q2 REVENUES FOR COMPUTING PRODUCTS TO SLIGHTLY DECLINE Y/Y * SEES Q2 REVENUES FOR COMPONENTS AND OTHER PRODUCTS TO BE FLAT Y/Y

* SEES 2023 REVENUE TO BE FLAT Y/Y * SEES SMART CONSUMER ELECTRONIC PRODUCTS REVENUE TO SLIGHTLY DECLINE IN 2023 Y/Y

* SEES CLOUD AND NETWORKING PRODUCTS REVENUE TO BE FLAT TO IN 2023 Y/Y * SEES COMPUTING PRODUCTS REVENUE TO HAVE SIGNIFICANT GROWTH IN 2023 Y/Y

* SEES COMPONENTS AND OTHER PRODUCTS REVENUE TO HAVE SIGNIFICANT GROWTH IN 2023 Y/Y Further company coverage:

