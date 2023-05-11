Suspect detained after Mercedes Benz plant shooting in Germany - Bild, citing police
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 11-05-2023 13:19 IST | Created: 11-05-2023 13:15 IST
- Country:
- Germany
A suspect has been detained after a shooting at a Mercedes Benz plant in southern Germany, the Bild newspaper reported on Thursday, citing police.
The background to the shooting is still unclear, it added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
