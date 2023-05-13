Maha CM launches `Shasan Aplya Dari'' initiative

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday launched the 'Shasan Aplya Dari' (government at your doorstep) initiative, aimed at providing benefits of government schemes at one place.

Shinde launched the scheme at an event in his home district Satara.

District administrations have been asked to organise two-day camps as part of the initiative. The objective of the scheme is to take the government to the doorstep of the common people so that they can take benefits of various schemes without any hassle, an official said.

A dedicated cell has been set up in the CM's office for the scheme's coordination, he added.

