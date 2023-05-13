Left Menu

Over 42.47 lakh cases settled in National Lok Adalat today: National Legal Services Authority

As per information received from NALSA, more than 42.47 lakhs cases have been settled till 7.00 PM today. "The settled cases include about 9.47 lakh pending cases and about 33 lakh pre-litigation cases. The approximate value of the total settlement amount in these cases is Rs 4133 crore", a statement of the NALSA said.

National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) informed that more than 42.47 lakhs pending and pre-litigation cases were settled across the country in National Lok Adalat organised on Saturday. As per information received from NALSA, more than 42.47 lakhs cases have been settled till 7.00 PM today. "The settled cases include about 9.47 lakh pending cases and about 33 lakh pre-litigation cases. The approximate value of the total settlement amount in these cases is Rs 4133 crore", a statement of the NALSA said.

According to the statement, the final settlement figures will rise, as settlement data from far-flung areas of the country is still awaited. This settlement of cases will not only ease the burden of the pending cases in Courts but also control future litigation, the statement said. The statement further said, "In this Lok Adalat, cases involving compoundable offences, revenue cases and bank recovery cases, motor accident claims, matrimonial disputes (except divorce cases), cheque bounce cases, labour disputes and other civil cases were taken up. A large number of recovery matters related to financial institutions, banks, government bodies and private service providers were also taken up as pre-litigation cases and were settled."

"Lok Adalats have not only proved to be an efficient substitute for redressal but have significantly helped in reducing the burden of the Courts by ensuring swift disposal of cases in a very cost-efficient manner. Lok Adalats have greatly supplemented and complimented the legal system", the statement added. "The pursuit of justice has become more accessible with the increasing vitality of Lok Adalats, in conformity with the vision of NALSA. Justice Kaul stressed the need for quick and affordable access to justice to increase the institutional participation of the common man and gave necessary directions to NALSA for future courses of upcoming National Lok Adalats, which are now scheduled to be conducted pan India on 09.09.2023 and 09.12.2023", the statement read.

Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Judge, Supreme Court of India and Executive Chairman, NALSA, took an overview of the entire process and progress of Lok Adalat. According to the statement, Legal Services Authorities across the country, under the guidance of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) and the stewardship of Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Judge, Supreme Court of India and Executive Chairman, NALSA, organised the 2nd National Lok Adalat of the year 2023 in 30 States/UTs.

Maharashtra, Goa, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu have already conducted the second National Lok Adalat in the month of April 2023. Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Puducherry, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Manipur SLSAs will conduct 2nd National Lok Adalats in the month of June and July 2023 accordingly, the statement said. (ANI)

