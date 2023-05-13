Left Menu

"BJP-Mukt Bharat campaign has started from Karnataka": Assam Cong MLA

Refering to the Congress party's big win in the Karnataka elections, Assam Congress MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal said that the people of Karnataka have established BJP-Mukt South India and the BJP-Mukt Bharat campaign has started from the state.

ANI | Updated: 13-05-2023 23:38 IST | Created: 13-05-2023 23:38 IST
Congress MLA from Assam Abdur Rashid Mandal (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Assam Congres MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal on Saturday claimed that BJP-Mukt Bharat will soon become a reality and this campaign has started from Karnataka. Refering to the Congress party's big win in the Karnataka elections, Assam Congress MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal said that the people of Karnataka have established BJP-Mukt South India and the BJP-Mukt Bharat campaign has started from the state.

"The people of Karnataka have established the BJP Mukt South India and the BJP Mukt Bharat campaign has started from Karnataka. The people of the country don't want hatred or divisive politics. They only want peace and development and the people of Karnataka have shown it", Abdur Rashid Mandal said. He further said that the Karnataka assembly election results are proof of people rejecting hatred and divisive politics.

"We don't want to say BJP Mukt Bharat, but the country's people now want this. In the coming days, it will become a reality. The Karnataka election results are proof of people rejecting hatred and divisive politics. In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the country's people will throw out BJP," Abdur Rashid Mandal said. The Assam Congress MLA further claimed that it will also reflect in Assam in 2024 and 2026.

According to the latest counting trends shared by the Election Commission, the Congress has won 135 seats in Karanataka and leading in 1 while the BJP has won 65 so far in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly. The run-up to the single-phased polls on May 10 saw a high-decibel campaign between the BJP and the Congress.

The state saw robust polling for 224 Assembly seats, with the eventual turnout recorded at 73.29 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

