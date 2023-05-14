PGIMER Deputy Director awarded Certificate of Excellence by prestigious Media Federation

Left Menu

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Deputy Director, Kumar Gaurav Dhawan was awarded the Certificate of Excellence by the prestigious Media Federation on Friday in the city of Chandigarh, Haryana.

PGIMER Deputy Director, Kumar Gaurav Dhawan was awarded the Certificate of Excellence by the Governor of Haryana (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Deputy Director, Kumar Gaurav Dhawan was awarded the Certificate of Excellence by the prestigious Media Federation on Friday in the city of Chandigarh, Haryana. According to the official statement, "Governor of Haryana, Bandaru Dattatreya bestowed this distinct honour on Kumar Gaurav Dhawan for his excellence in public health care administration."

"The Deputy Director of PGIMER was awarded the Certificate of Excellence by the prestigious Media Federation of India during their 4th Entrepreneur and Achiever Award 2023 held on 12th May," stated the official statement. PGIMER Director, Vivek Lal while congratulating Kumar Gaurav Dhawan, on his commendable accomplishment, stated, "The Institute is proud of this outstanding and very well-deserved achievement. Dhawan has brought a perceptible difference in healthcare management with his focused approach, delivery-oriented strategy, and proactive demeanour, especially during the challenging times of COVID-19. The award is a reiteration that hard work pays off."

He added, "A consistently high performer with demonstrated success in managing diverse responsibilities. Dhawan has a keen strategic sense & analytic ability coupled with a balanced and amiable personality." "Earlier, Dhawan was awarded a 'Commendation Certificate' by the Governor of Punjab cum Administrator UT Chandigarh for his meritorious service on Independence Day in 2021," said the official statement.

It added that "Dhawan is a dynamic and creative Indian Revenue Service Officer of the 2005 Batch with extensive experience in discharging sovereign functions of revenue collection for development, security and governance under the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, Government of India." As per the official statement, "Accomplished and energetic accounting professional, a qualified Company Secretary with a Bachelor of Law degree and a proven track record as an IRS Officer, Dhawan is always keen to serve public institutions, conduct public affairs and manage public resources in a preferred way."

"As deputy Director (Administration), PGIMER, Chandigarh, Dhawan, an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer led the administration in providing administrative and logistic support to ensure the availability of manpower, infrastructure and requisite approvals from various authorities," it further added. The statement said, "Dhawan has been a member of the Covid-19 Management Committee and has been instrumental in making various management guidelines and policies for testing, quarantine and treatment of patients. He ensured transport and accommodation facilities for various employees of the Institute."

It added, "Dhawan also provided effective coordination with the Union Ministery of Health & Family Welfare, State Governments and UT Administration and administrative support to Faculty in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

