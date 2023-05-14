Left Menu

J-K: ACS Atal Dulloo flags off consignment of vegetable seedlings to Gurez under HADP

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture Production Department, Atal Dulloo, on Saturday, flagged off a consignment of vegetable seedlings of tomato, brinjal, chillies, kale, saag khanyari, red cabbage, green cabbage for Gurez under Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP), the department of information and public relation of Jammu and Kashmir said in an official statement. Speaking on the occasion, ACS said that "efforts are being made for vertical and horizontal expansion of vegetable cultivation and this consignment was part of that. The department is endeavouring to extend vegetable cultivation to far-flung areas of J&K and sending the first consignment of vegetable seedlings to Gurez is one such step in this direction. To boost the vegetable cultivation in far-off areas like Gurez, the department has already taken a number of initiatives."

Dulloo further said that the government is committed towards the development of agriculture and allied sectors in all the regions of J&K. Vegetable cultivation has a huge potential to boost the socio-economic landscape of the concerned farmers. ACS said that "commercial vegetable farming has been identified as a key factor in achieving the economic prosperity of the farming community. Promotion of vegetable/exotic vegetables under open and hi-tech protected cultivation is one among the 29 projects recently approved by the government."

Implementation of projects under HADP, especially in the vegetable sector, is expected to revolutionize the vegetable sector in J-K, Dulloo said. (ANI)

