CISCE to declare ICSE, ISC results today

ANI | Updated: 14-05-2023 08:30 IST | Created: 14-05-2023 08:30 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE Class 10) and Indian School Certificate (ISC Class 12) results for 2023 at 3 pm on Sunday, read an official statement from Gerry Arathoon, chief executive and secretary, CISCE. According to the notice, the students can check their results by visiting CISCE's website, http://cisce.org or http://results.cisce.org

The Class 10 or ICSE examinations started on February 27 and ended on March 29, 2023. Class 12 or ISC examination commenced on February 13, and the last examination date was March 31. This year around 2.5 lakh students appeared for the CISCE examination for Class 10, 12.

Earlier on Friday, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class announced the results of class 12 final examinations with an overall passing percentage of 87.33. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class announced the results of class 12 final examinations with an overall passing percentage of 87.33.

This year, girls outshined boys by 6.01 per cent with 90.68 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

