Istanbul bourse issues market-wide circuit breaker after 6.38% drop pre-market
Reuters | Gdansk | Updated: 15-05-2023 12:49 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 12:41 IST
- Country:
- Poland
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul issued a market-wide circuit breaker after the benchmark index dropped 6.38% in pre-market trading on Monday following tight first round elections that headed to a run-off vote.
The circuit breaker was issued at 0655 GMT immediately after pre-market trading started at the same time. Trading is to resume at GMT 0730 GMT.
The banking sub-index was down 9.54% when trading was suspended on the market.
