Kremlin dismisses report that Wagner head offered to betray Russian troop locations
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-05-2023 15:46 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 15:30 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Kremlin on Monday dismissed a report from the Washington Post that Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin had offered to reveal the locations of Russian troops near Bakhmut to Ukraine, saying it looked like a hoax.
