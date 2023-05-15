Left Menu

Kremlin dismisses report that Wagner head offered to betray Russian troop locations

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-05-2023 15:46 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 15:30 IST
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
The Kremlin on Monday dismissed a report from the Washington Post that Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin had offered to reveal the locations of Russian troops near Bakhmut to Ukraine, saying it looked like a hoax.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

