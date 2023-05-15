Left Menu

Delhi ex-minister Satyendra Jain moves SC seeking bail in money laundering case

Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain has moved Supreme Court seeking bail in money laundering case against him. He has challenged the Delhi High Court order dismissing his bail plea in the money laundering case against him.

ANI | Updated: 15-05-2023 15:31 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 15:31 IST
Delhi ex-minister Satyendra Jain moves SC seeking bail in money laundering case
Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Former Delhi minister Satyendra Jain has moved Supreme Court seeking bail in a money laundering case against him. He has challenged the Delhi High Court's order dismissing his bail plea in the money laundering case against him. On April 6, the Delhi High Court dismissed the bail plea of Satyendra Jain. The HC while dismissing the Satyendar Jain bail plea stated that the applicant is an influential person and has the potential of tampering with evidence. Satyender Jain/applicant, at this stage, can't be held to clear the twin conditions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The HC had kept the order reserved on March 21 after the conclusion of the submissions made by the defence and prosecution sides after multiple hearings. During arguments, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju appeared for Enforcement Directorate contented that money laundering is crystal clear against Jain and other co-accused.In his bail plea, Jain stated, "I appeared before ED on 7 occasions. I have cooperated and participated in the investigation. I was arrested 5 years down the line in 2022." On November 17, 2022, the trial court dismissed the bail petition of Satyendar Jain. He was arrested on May 30, 2022, under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by Enforcement Directorate and is presently in Judicial Custody in the case.

The ED case is based on a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) complaint registered on the allegation that Satyender Jain had acquired movable properties in the name of various persons from February 14, 2015, to May 31, 2017, which he could not satisfactorily account for. (ANI)

