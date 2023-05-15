Teenager found hanging in Kerala Madrassa; kin alleges mental torture

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly found dead inside a library at a Madrassa in Kerala's Balarampuram city, police said on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Asmiya Mole, a resident of Beemapally in Thiruvananthapuram.

Alleging mental torture of the girl by a teacher at the Madrassa, the deceased's mother has filed a complaint at Balarampuram police station. A case has been registered under section 174 of CrPc, police said, adding they have started the investigation. The deceased, a student at a religious study centre near Balarampuram, was staying in the hostel.

According to Balarampuram police, Asmiya Mole called her mother on Saturday afternoon and asked to take her back home. "Her mother reached the Madrassa around 4.30 pm. She was asked to get permission. Around 6.30 she was informed that the girl was found hanging inside the library. Her mother took her to a private hospital in Neyyattinkara. She was declared brought dead on arrival at 7 pm," police said.

The girl's uncle Tajudeen told ANI that she came home during Ramzan and told her mother that a new teacher in the Madrassa was harassing her mentally. "She returned to Madrassa on May 2 and complained to her mother again about the teacher. After reporting the matter to the Madrassa administration, the Ustad (teacher) asked her mother why Asmiya did not complain to him instead," he said.

The family is demanding a proper investigation into the case, police said. "We came to know from the media that 135 students were studying there. The primary report says it was hanging. We want to know what prompted her to commit suicide. What were the problems she faced there? We only wanted to know who was behind her death," the deceased's uncle added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)