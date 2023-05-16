Left Menu

BJP leader slams Bihar govt after devotees fall sick during Baba Bageshwar's event in Patna

The organizers also informed us that the Divya Darbar session was cancelled on Monday and postponed to a later date due to the same. The Hanumanth Katha event will be continued on May 17, they said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ram Kripal Yadav on Monday accused Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led government of mismanagement after hundreds of devotees fell sick during the 'Divya Darbar' session of Dhirendra Shastri of Baba Bageshwar Dham in Patna's Naubatpur. MP Yadav said that more than hundreds of devotees attending the Divya Darbar of Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham fell sick during Sunday's session due to high humidity and the heavy crowd inside the venue.

"The devotees came in large numbers and the police were not able to control the crowd. There was no drinking water facility arranged inside the venue, all this clearly shows the state government's mismanagement", he said. According to the organizers of the event, more than three lakh devotees reached the venue for the event which was beyond the expected count.

Also, the temperature in Patna was over 42 degrees on Sunday which resulted in many devotees falling sick due to the scorching heat. After the incident, Baba Bagheshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri requested the devotees to avoid coming in large numbers as the temperature remains high in the district.

The organizers also informed us that the Divya Darbar session was cancelled on Monday and postponed to a later date due to the same. The Hanumanth Katha event will be continued on May 17, they said. (ANI)

