J-K: 5 medical students injured in scuffle between two groups over 'The Kerala Story'

A group of medical students on Monday staged a protest against the alleged 'attack' outside the college's administrative block on Monday, and demanded action.

ANI | Updated: 16-05-2023 08:35 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 08:35 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Five medical students were injured in a scuffle which broke out between two groups over 'The Kerala Story' movie at the hostel of Government Medical College in Jammu, officials said on Monday. The incident sparked a protest with students demanding inquiry and action against those involved.

A group of medical students on Monday staged a protest against the alleged 'attack' outside the college's administrative block on Monday and demanded action. Protesting students alleged that some unknown people entered the hostel premises on Sunday night and attacked them.

The incident took place after one of the students shared a post on the movie in an official WhatsApp group of students. The medical college principal Dr Shashi Soodan said that five students had been injured and a complaint has been registered.

"If any students of the institution were involved in this incident, action will be taken against them," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

