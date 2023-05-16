Left Menu

Maharashtra: Couple found hanging from tree in Palghar, police register case

A couple allegedly died by suicide by hanging from a tree in the Talasari village area of Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said.

ANI | Updated: 16-05-2023 08:40 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 08:40 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A couple allegedly died by suicide by hanging from a tree in the Talasari village area of Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said. According to the preliminary inquiry by the police, the couple (the 19-year-old boy and a 20-year-old woman) had an affair and stayed in the same locality.

The police rushed to the spot after the receipt of information about the incident. "During the investigation, it has been revealed that both the deceased stayed in the same locality and had an affair. The bodies were sent for postmortem," the police said on Monday.

The police recorded the statements of the deceased parents and a case of accidental death (ADR) has been registered. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

