Left Menu

Lady police officer dies in car-truck collision in Assam's Nagaon

The accident took place on National Highway-37 in the Jakhalabandha Sarubhogia area in the wee hours of Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 16-05-2023 09:41 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 09:41 IST
Lady police officer dies in car-truck collision in Assam's Nagaon
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A lady police officer died after her car collided with a truck in the Jakhalabandha area in Assam's Nagaon district on early Tuesday morning, police said. "The police officer died following a head-on collision between a truck and the car of a police officer," police said.

"The accident took place on National Highway-37 in the Jakhalabandha Sarubhogia area in the wee hours of Tuesday," they added. The deceased police officer was identified as Junmoni Rabha and she was in charge of the Morikolong Town Police Outpost.

"Junmoni Rabha was driving the car and was coming from Nagaon side and her car collided with the truck which was coming from the opposite direction," the police officer said. A Nagaon Police officer said that following the incident, they rushed to the spot and admitted Rabha to the hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

The truck driver fled from the spot after the accident. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

In an unrelated incident, on Monday, at least three people were killed, and two were injured following a head-on collision between a truck and a pickup truck in Assam's Tinsukia district. The incident occurred at the Bokapathar area near the Dhola-Sadiya bridge in the Tinsukia district.

According to police, three people travelling in a four-wheeler were killed on the spot following a head-on collision with a truck coming from the opposite direction. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stunning HiRISE image reveals sand dunes trapped inside mysterious crater on Mars

Stunning HiRISE image reveals sand dunes trapped inside mysterious crater on...

 Global
2
Outgoing 3 top Puma India executives set up Agilitas Sports, raise Rs 430 crore

Outgoing 3 top Puma India executives set up Agilitas Sports, raise Rs 430 cr...

 Global
3
OnePlus 11R OxygenOS 13.1.0.540 update brings new features

OnePlus 11R OxygenOS 13.1.0.540 update brings new features

 India
4
Astronomers scrutinise densely packed star cluster to search for hidden monster

Astronomers scrutinise densely packed star cluster to search for hidden mons...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023