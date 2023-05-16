Lady police officer dies in car-truck collision in Assam's Nagaon

A lady police officer died after her car collided with a truck in the Jakhalabandha area in Assam's Nagaon district on early Tuesday morning, police said. "The police officer died following a head-on collision between a truck and the car of a police officer," police said.

"The accident took place on National Highway-37 in the Jakhalabandha Sarubhogia area in the wee hours of Tuesday," they added. The deceased police officer was identified as Junmoni Rabha and she was in charge of the Morikolong Town Police Outpost.

"Junmoni Rabha was driving the car and was coming from Nagaon side and her car collided with the truck which was coming from the opposite direction," the police officer said. A Nagaon Police officer said that following the incident, they rushed to the spot and admitted Rabha to the hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

The truck driver fled from the spot after the accident. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

In an unrelated incident, on Monday, at least three people were killed, and two were injured following a head-on collision between a truck and a pickup truck in Assam's Tinsukia district. The incident occurred at the Bokapathar area near the Dhola-Sadiya bridge in the Tinsukia district.

According to police, three people travelling in a four-wheeler were killed on the spot following a head-on collision with a truck coming from the opposite direction. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)